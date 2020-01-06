KPL Transfers – Ugandan Striker Juma Balinya Arrives To Complete K’Ogalo Move

Ugandan forward Juma Balinya has touched down in Nairobi ahead of a possible move to Gor Mahia.

The 22-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Young Africans of Tanzania for nonpayment.

Balinya emerged top scorer in the Ugandan Premier League last with 19 goals for Police FC. He assisted 8 other goals.

K’Ogalo are revamping their squad after losing Ivorian Yikpe Gnaimien and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie.

Yikpe terminated his contract with the Kenyan Premier League champions also due to nonpayment and signed for Yanga, while Afriyie has gone AWOL.

Gor Mahia have endured lean financial times since their main sponsor SportPesa left, but Kahawa Tungu has reliably learnt that the club has sealed another partnership which involves both cash and kits.

