The year 2020 is here, signifying a new decade and a new start for most people who have set Ney year resolutions.

Most of the New Year resolutions are meant for prosperity, but not all will be achieved, and some will remain to be just resolutions.

Away from the resolutions, the year comes with a new challenge, especially to people who might care less about details, when writing dates.

According to Ira Rheingold, executive director for the National Association of Consumer Advocates, as quoted by CNN, a document dated 1/4/20 can easily be changed to 1/4/2021 by adding two numbers at the end.

The problem could mostly apply to bank cheques or debt contracts. For instance, if you borrow some amount today, from a rogue lender and indicate the date as 01/04/20, the greedy lender can change the date to let’s say 01/04/2018, to demand more in accrued interests.

Most auditors and forensic investigators demand that dates should not be shorthanded like the year 2020 to just “20.”

“It’s just another precaution, another chance to warn people that there are folks out there who will take advantage of you,” Rheingold said.

