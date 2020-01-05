KPL Transfers: Wazito Further Raids Financially Crippled Leopards For Top Talent

Wazito football club has raided Leopards’ den again, this time signing highly-rated attacking midfielder Whyvonne Isuza.

Just a few days ago, the Kenyan Premier League moneybags signed another international from the Leopards, Dennis Sikhayi.

Both roped in on the Bosman as cash strapped Ingwe have been unable to honour their contracts.

For five months now, Leopards, who lost their title sponsor SportPesa have not paid salaries.

Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru hailed Isuza’s signing as a good addition to his side.

“Isuza is a national team player and he is definitely a good addition to the team. The technical bench recommended his signing because they understand his abilities and we are glad that he agreed to join us. His addition makes us stronger,” said Gicheru.

An alumnus of Kakamega High School, Isuza previously turned out for Mathare United before decamping to AFC Leopards.

He is a Kenyan international and was part of the Harambee Stars team that won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title in Kenya. He was also in the squad that participated in the 2019 edition that was staged in Uganda.

