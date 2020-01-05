Pastor Fatally Stabs Wife, Commits Suicide During Church Service In Mombasa

Residents of Bamburi area in Mombasa were on Sunday left in shock after a pastor stabbed his wife severally before committing suicide during a church service over alleged domestic row.

The man of the cloth identified as Elisha Misiko of Ground For Jesus Church reportedly stabbed his wife, who was sitting with him at the pulpit, on the back, hands and head leaving her for the dead.

Witnesses say the pastor then committed suicide by slithering his own throat using the same knife.

At the time of the attack, the church service was already underway.

Read: Woman Stabbed 17 Times Forgives Husband, Withdraws Assault Charges

The woman succumbed to her injuries moments after being rushed to Coast General Hospital.

The incident has since been confirmed by Kisauni Police Commander Julius Kiragu who said the incident took place at the church at around 10 am.

The police boss stated that the pastor was found with a 17-page suicide note detailing marital problems with his wife.

Read Also: Davido Reportedly Arrested For Stabbing Man In Dubai

He didn’t disclose details of the said note.

However, those privy to the on-goings between the couple revealed that their marriage was troubled.

The pastor is said to have reported his marriage troubles several times at the Kiembeni Police Station in Kisauni.

The couple leaves behind four children — three boys and a girl.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu