Lamu’s Manda Airport Closed Indefinitely After Al Shabaab Attack, All Inbound and Outbound Flights Suspended

Manda Airport in Lamu County has been closed indefinitely following an invasion by Al Shabaab militants on Sunday morning.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has also suspended all inbound and outbound flights to the airport.

Some of the airlines that have confirmed cancellation of their flights include Fly540 and Fly Skyward Express.

MANDA AIRPORT CLOSURE! We regret to inform passengers traveling with us in and out of Lamu that the airport has been closed until further notice. For any queries or assistance, please contact our team on 0709 786 000 / 0740 410 703 / 0740 410 700. — Fly Skyward Express (@SkywardExpress) January 5, 2020

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Earlier, a military source told Reuters that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with four gunmen being killed. “Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna.

Police have also arrested five people in connection with the attack and are being interrogated.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

The attack comes just days after Al Shabaab fighters hijacked a Lamu-bound bus at Nyongoro area within Lamu County.