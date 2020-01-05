Lamu’s Manda Airport Closed Indefinitely After Al Shabaab Attack, All Inbound and Outbound Flights Suspended

Manda Airport in Lamu County has been closed indefinitely following an invasion by Al Shabaab militants on Sunday morning.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has also suspended all inbound and outbound flights to the airport.
Some of the airlines that have confirmed cancellation of their flights include Fly540 and Fly Skyward Express.
Please note the following for Lamu.https://t.co/MxoBhvmioL pic.twitter.com/tz03bfTz6W
— Fly540.com (@Fly540Aviation) January 5, 2020
MANDA AIRPORT CLOSURE!
We regret to inform passengers traveling with us in and out of Lamu that the airport has been closed until further notice.
For any queries or assistance, please contact our team on 0709 786 000 / 0740 410 703 / 0740 410 700.
— Fly Skyward Express (@SkywardExpress) January 5, 2020
The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.
Read: KDF Speaks After Al Shabaab Launched Attack On US-Kenya Military Base In Lamu
Earlier, a military source told Reuters that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.
Three people were killed and three others injured during the incident.
Kenyan security teams deployed in the area confirmed that four gunmen were shot dead and one captured alive.
Lamu is notorious for such attacks with the militants hiding in Boni forest when confronted by local security teams.
Loading…