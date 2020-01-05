KDF Speaks After Al Shabaab Launched Attack On US-Kenya Military Base In Lamu

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has broken its silence over reports of an Al Shabaab attack at Manda-Magogoni naval base in Lamu County.

In a statement, KDF stated that on Sunday morning at around 5.30 am there was an attempt by terrorists to breach security at Manda Air Strip.

The attempted breach, KDF said, was successfully repulsed with four gunmen being killed.

“The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip, ” said KDF.

“The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going.”

This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe.https://t.co/CXoAWBgXC4 — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) January 5, 2020

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Earlier, a military source told Reuters that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

Reports indicate that the militants came from Hindi area. They disconnected power before launching the attack.

Locals said earlier there was heavy exchange of fire. However, it has since stopped.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

Cases of casualties are yet to be established.

The attack comes just days after Al Shabaab fighters hijacked a Lamu-bound bus at Nyongoro area within Lamu County.

Three people were killed and three others injured during the incident.

Kenyan security teams deployed in the area confirmed that four gunmen were shot dead and one captured alive.

Lamu is notorious for such attacks with the militants hiding in Boni forest when confronted by local security teams.

