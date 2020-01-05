Cheap Labour? Kamene, Kibe Paid Less Than Former Show Hosts Adelle, Shaffie

Media personalities and radio presenters Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro are among the most influential hosts during the morning breakfast shows in the country.

The duo were initially working at NRG radio on the breakfast show before they were pouched by Radio Africa’s Kiss FM.

It was followed by a lawsuit from NRG over a non-compete clause in their contracts, according to court documents that were obtained.

Apparently, the two resigned from NRG Radio and paid their ex-employer three months salary in lieu of notice.

As the details of the case unraveled, Radio Africa’s CEO Patrick Quarcoo came to their defense and pledged to fully protect them and offer legal aid.

“We shall aggressively defend our employees on this suit,” sources revealed.

Kahawa Tungu has however learnt that there was more to the story than what was perpetuated, with sources indicating that Andrew Kibe, Kamene Goro and Xtian Dela are earning a lower salary as compared to the former hosts, Shaffie Weru and Adelle Onyango.

It has been established that Xtian Dela, social media sensation who worked for NRG and is currently at Kiss FM was fired due to misbehaviour and indiscipline.

Apparently he became rude and arrogant to the staff and management due to his close proximity to the Kiss FM presenters as well Jeff Koinange.

Koinange and Xtiandela are very good allies, and going by their social media, work relations and closeness, they are more of brothers than friends.

According to our sources, he became indisciplined due to his relations with Jeff and would often defy orders and go against the management.

In addition, former Kiss FM presenters Adelle Onyango was earning over Sh500,000 according to the Company’s salary details between the years 2013 and 2014.

This however changed over the years to a slightly higher amount.

Shaffie Weru on the other hand was earning over Sh700,000 after working for the company for years and was later moved to Homeboyz radio which is partly acquired by Radio Africa Group.

He serves as the as the Programmes Controller (PC) and announced his new ventures through an Instagram post stating that he was focused on new energy.

“The secret of change is to focus all your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new” – Socrates #TeamShaffie It’s time for a new chapter en making new magic,” read the post

Our sources have also revealed that unlike the former hosts, Kamene, Kibe and Xtiandela are earning a lesser salary of Sh500,000 despite being the fresh blood on the show.

The current duo, Kamene and Kibe have made headlines in the airwaves during their shows and have received mixed reactions.

For instance, they have faced criticisms with people terming their show vulgar and and lacking content. Additionally, Kibe was arrested last year while on live show hence brewing more drama to their lives.

