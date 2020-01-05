How To Remove Location Info On iPhone Photos, Videos Before Sharing

Sometimes you take that dope photo using your iPhone, and you might want to share with friends. However, sometimes sharing the photo could mean sharing a lot of data that you would not like to make public, such as your location.

In most cases, your current location s regarded as a personal (private) data.

iOS, the operating software that runs iPhones and Pads includes a handy toggle switch to quickly turn off location details as well as other metadata before you send photos and videos.

However, the setting is on per-share basis, meaning the user is required to set it each time they want to turn off location data.

To turn off the location data while sharing a photo or video on iPhone:

On the iPhone/iPad photos app, choose the photo(s) or video(s) you’d like to share

Tap the share button on the bottom left corner on iPhone or top right corner on iPad

Go to options at the top

Tap ‘toggle next to Location’ to turn it off

Tap ‘Done’ at the top right corner

at the top right corner choose the medium and send your media.

Sometimes, the location data switch disappears when you go back to use it again after using it the first time. In such an instance, restart your device and it will be back.

