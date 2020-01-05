Wakanda Themed Traditional Wedding Ceremony For Ambassador Awori’s Son, Court of Appeal’s Ouko’s Daughter (Photos)

It was a day to remember for Ambassador Dennis Awori’s son and President of court of appeal William Ouko’s daughter.

Jolly Lanji Ouko, a lawyer, exchanged nuptials with the love of her life Jeremy Awori on December 28 in Siaya county at an “Invite only” ceremony.

The dress code to the high profile wedding was “All white Wakanda”, according to the invitation card as seen by Kahawa Tungu.

The invite also indicated that the 11 o’clock ceremony held at Villa Usalu, Kadenge road, Siaya, was just but their customary wedding and “unity sand”.

It was later be followed by a banquet and revelry at “Oukochella.”

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was among the invited guests.

Also present was Attorney General Paul Kihara, Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and senator Amos Wako.

From the judiciary were at least 10 invited guests among them embattled deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu.

Cabinet Secretaries Keriako Tobiko and Joe Mucheru were also on the guest list.

Ex Vice president Moody Awori was also present.

The all white event was full of pomp and colour and music. Those present say Raila and his daughter Rosemary gave the attendees a show as they danced to some rhumba, lingala and ohangla.

Joining them on stage was justice Ouko, his wife Carole and Ida Odinga.

The customary ceremony started with the dowry payment that was done in private before the festivities began.

Another invite also shows that Lanji and Jeremy, a medical doctor, will be having close friends and family over for yet another ceremony on December 31.

This particular one will be held at the Acacia premier hotel pool deck. The theme of the night will be “Young, Wild & Free.”

“For those available, celebrate the end of 2019 with continually incredible festivities!

“From rooftop bars, boat tours, spa treats, lakeside dining with stunning views of Kisumu city…Let’s ignite the wick as the fireworks take flight! We’ve left no epic night behind… #Oukochella, ” the December 31 invite reads.

The occasion will apparently kick start at 2pm.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that Lanji and Jeremy who are based in the United States will have a destination wedding in June 2020.

It will be held in France, a location that is yet to be disclosed.

