Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu Taking A Break From Work After Losing Newborn Daughter

Citizen TV anchor Willis Raburu and his wife Marya Prude are in mourning.

The couple lost their newborn daughter on January 3, 2020 over unclear circumstances. Taking to his social media pages, the multi-talented Raburu said he will be taking a break from work as he and his wife “go through the motions”.

“I want to thank you all for the support during this time for the comfort and love,” Raburu wrote.

He further thanked his colleagues who will be taking his place as he goes on a hiatus.

“I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties at Hot 96, Citizen TV and 10 Over 10 to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions.

“While I am away several people will be holding for me, the shows will go on. I want to thank them in advance for heeding the abrupt call to action. I want to say thank you for those in the know who continue to lift my wife and me in prayer and ask that you continue to do so up until the time,” Raburu continued.

He has however promised to back on the screens and airwaves as soon as he can.

“I will be back on your screens and on your radio! I love you all, you make me who I am. See you soon. Successful people look like you! Wabebee!” he added.

Raburu and Marya Prude have been married for three years now. They kept the news of her pregnancy under hashed tones.

The couple runs a vlog dubbed “Lit to be Fit.”

