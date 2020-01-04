UoN Set To Name Prof Stephen Kiama As New Vice Chancellor

The University of Nairobi (UoN) is apparently set to name Professor Stephen Kiama as its new Vice Chancellor.

According to sources published by Nation, the professor has already been given letter of appointment and is set to be announced officially on Monday, January 6, 2020.

The position was initially held by Professor Peter Mbithi who was forced on compulsory leave following a rejection by the University to have him continue for a second term as well as to allow room for a proper procedure for the appointment of the new VC.

“The Council wishes to take this opportunity to reassure the University of Nairobi community and all Stakeholders that it is in charge and there is no cause for alarm,” said council chair Julia Ojiambo in a communication to staff and students.

Kiama was among the top candidates that were selected by the University Council and forwarded to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Among the three people selected with Prof Kiama included Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Madara Ogot and Prof Patricia G Kameri Mbote.

In addition, it has been reported that Kiama’s appointment is set to be endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Professor Kiama has served as the University’s Vice Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration since February 2019.

He has also served as the member of the University’s board between 2013 and 2016 and also Member of the University Senate.

It has been revealed that the decision was reached after a consultative meeting that was held in closed doors at the University hence yielding Prof Kiama as the top candidate.

This follows an interview by the Public Service Commission on December 18 where 8 candidates were shortlisted for the position.

The appointment comes at a time when the University has been encumbered by strikes and instances of embezzlement of funds that plunged the university into financial woes hence forcing the former VC Peter Mbithi on compulsory leave on July 6 , 2019, after serving for five years.

Professor Isaac Mbech was the acting Vice Chancellor after Mbithi’s exit.

