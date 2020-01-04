Over 500 Ugandan Soldiers Involved In Running Battles With Iraqi Protesters In Baghdad

Over 500 Ugandan soldiers working at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq have been in the recent past involved in running battles with Iradi protesters.

In a video posted on Twitter by Live Breaking News, a US News wire, the Ugandan armed guards dressed in ballistic vests and helmets are seen standing at the entrance of the embassy as demonstrators smash the outer wall.

BREAKING VIDEO: Video shows U.S. embassy military guards remain at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as attack on embassy is underway pic.twitter.com/b0irLIHKJ4 — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) December 31, 2019

“These are not U.S. Marine Embassy Guards. These are armed security guards contracted by the State Department who have staffed the embassy for the last 10+ years. Most of them are Ugandan nationals,” noted Alex Plitsas an American journalist ad a former soldier who once served in Iraq.

For clarity: These are not U.S. Marine Embassy Guards. These are armed security guards contracted by the State Department who have staffed the embassy for the last 10+ years. Most of them are Ugandan nationals. https://t.co/vsDAhOnqej — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) December 31, 2019

The guards man towers, entry points, check all the visitors and also guard an air strip inside the embassy premises, and are regarded as the first line of defence at the embassy.

The guards are said to be recruited by Saracen Uganda Limited and handed over to Special Operations Centre [SOC], an American company contracted by the US State Department, to provide security services to US embassies in different countries.

The protests were as a result of US airstrikes on Sunday killed 25 fighters under the Iranian-backed force, the Kataib Hezbollah militia, in western Iraq and eastern Syria.

