Stolen TV Sets Worth Sh15 Million Recovered As Police Arrest Three Suspects

373 Stolen television sets estimated to be worth Sh15 million have been recovered and three suspects arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to a report by a local publication, the recovery mission was a double effort involving the Special Search Unit and the Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau.

The TV sets were traced to have been stolen from a go-down in Athi river where suspected groups of cartels were held responsible.

The detectives stated that the devices were then loaded into a lorry and transported to an unknown warehouse in Mbiuni, Machakos County.

“We did a detailed analysis of the crime scene… we managed to recover the lorry which was used to ferry the stolen electronics within Kitengela,” said the detectives.

In the report, the detectives additionally stated that the first batch of the stolen 130 flat screen tvs were first recovered in a residential house in Mbiuni and two suspects arrested.

The second batch was however recovered in a house in Buruburu Phase four, Ukunda Court, hence leading to the arrest of one other suspect, John Maina, aged 56.

Maina was apparently arrested during the operation and is in police custody awaiting arraignment that is set for Monday, January 6, 2020 on the charges of robbery with violence.

Among other items recovered were other electronic devices including water dispensers that had been hidden by the said cartel.

