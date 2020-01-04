Gospel Artiste Rufftone Engrossed In Con Scandal

Gospel artiste and musician Owen Mwatia popularly known by his stage name as Rufftone is engrossed in a con scandal, after being accused of duping an upcoming artiste and leaving him without pay.

During the December festivities, many artistes were booked for gigs and performances in different parts of the country, and Rufftone organized a concert in Kakamega.

Apparently, Rufftone hired the rising star, identified as MC Angel Kenya for the planned event and being that they had worked together before, he obliged and hoped to perform and get paid after.

However, things did not end up as planned as MC Angel Kenya has cried foul, claiming that he performed for five days according to their agreement but was not paid, and was left to starve without food nor transport to get back home.

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta Joins Daddy Owen And Rufftone In Mourning

Taking to his Facebook page, the young gospel artiste expressed displeasure in the occurrence of events and called upon Kenyans to help him get justice.

“My name is Mc Angel. A Kenyan based gospel artist famous for Natamani song. 2019 was tough year for everybody and I was grateful when Rufftone of Mungu baba song called me to perform in his event in Kakamega. Ladies and gentlemen, I grew up in a children’s home and the streets. I know nobody besides God who has watched over me and reached me to this point through music. I know no influential humans besides the same God who directs my path. I went to Kakamega and worked for five days. Did activations and sang my lungs out,” reads part of his post.

He added,” However, upon winding up, Mr Rufftone refused to pay up upon requesting for my dues.

Instead, he came up with stories that the ladies under my watch had misappropriated airtime that was meant for activation. This man even refused to buy me food for the days I was there but as a man I moved on.”

Read Also: Pastor Robert Burale Conned Me Ksh250,000 – Nini Wacera

Additionally, the upcoming artiste claimed that Rufftone, being a big name in the industry threatened him saying that there was nothing he could do as he was the President’s ally.

Rufftone and his brother Owen Mwati, famously known as Daddy Owen have been in the music industry for decades, with majority of upcoming artistes looking up to them.

On October 11, 2017, the two mourned the death of their father Josephat Mwatia who suffered a cardiac arrest, going by the statement given by the family.

Read Also: City Lawyer Steve Ogolla Sends Social Media Into A frenzy After Claiming Facebook Lover Conned Him Ksh500,000

President Uhuru Kenyatta joined the family in mourning, a move that has given them a huge name ever since.

They have however remained dormant and only release songs after a long hiatus hence very few recent hits.

As much as majority of fans have come to the defence of the young artiste, some have stood by Rufftone and asked him to do the right thing while others want to hear both sides of the story.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu