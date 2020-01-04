Blame Game As Nzoia Sugar Hand Bandari 6th KPL Walkover

Bandari have officially been handed a walkover after cash strapped Nzoia Sugar failed to travel to Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa for their Kenyan Premier League fixture.

In total, six walkovers have been given out this season with Bandari bagging two.

Sony Sugar FC dished out three leading to their automatic relegation last year, while Chemelil Sugar FC are also facing the same fate after giving out two.

Nzoia blamed punishing fixtures, which see them travel away three times on the trot, for the walkover. According to their Team Manager Evans Kadenge they wrote to KPL requesting for agreeable postponements but they were turned down.

“(KPL) are to blame, we cannot play three consecutive games away. We requested them to reschedule our matches but they insisted we must play. How can we play Mathare United away, Bandari away and Sofapaka away in a span of two weeks?” Evans posed.

Efforts to reach the KPL CEO Jack Oguda for comment did not materialize as his phone twice went unaswered.

Most clubs have been stretched financially as they no longer get monthly grants from KPL, which lost their title sponsor SportPesa.

KPL’s mandate to run the topflight ends this year and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has indicated it will not be renewed.

