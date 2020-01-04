Miguna Miguna Claims Five Armed Men Seized Car In South B As He Returns On Tuesday

NRM general and deported lawyer Miguna Miguna claims his car was seized by officers from the “Special Service Unit” on Saturday.

According to the firebrand, the Mercedes Benz was seized at around 12.30pm by at least five men.

The men, not wearing police uniforms were not using a marked police car when they seized the car that was at the time being used by a Mr Ferdinand Ogumah.

The motor vehicle was seized along Zanzibar Road, South B area. The officer in-charge, Miguna said, identified himself as Khadija Sudi.

Miguna further noted that the officers might install surveillance devices should DCI boss George Kinoti take no action.

“To DCI, Kinoti: At around 12:30PM today, 5 heavily-armed Flying Squad officers now calling themselves “Special Service Unit” ILLEGALLY SEIZED my vehicle from Ferdinand Ogumah in Nairobi and detained it, most likely to install SURVEILLANCE DEVICES. Release my vehicle!” he exclaimed.

“Mr Kinoti: The heavily-armed men were not dressed in police uniform and were not using a marked Police vehicle. The officer in charge was Khadija Sudi who gave his telephone number as 0723-930-634. They seized the vehicle on Zanzibar Road, South B, Nairobi,” he added.

Miguna is set to arrive back into the country on January 7, 2020.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at allowing the lawyer back into the country without the drama witnessed in 2018.

“I have heard that some people are now planning to fly into the country. Let them come because that is their freedom,” Uhuru said during Charles Rubia’s burial ceremony in Murang’a.

“Nobody has been stifled from speaking freely. Let us use that freedom of speech to preach unity and help fight corruption. Empty rhetoric will not help anything,” the president added.

Miguna wants the government to obey court orders allowing him back into the motherland.

