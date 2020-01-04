in NEWS

Kisumu-Busia Accident Leaves Two Dead, Two Others Injured

A morning accident along the Kisumu-Busia Highway has left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

The accident that took place near Camunya Hotel in Ugunja town involved a bus and a saloon car, with reports indicating that the bus that was coming from the opposite direction rammed into the salon car and killed its two of its occupants on the spot,

The accident has been confirmed by the Siaya County police Commander Francis Kooli  who disclosed that the saloon car swerved into a ditch with its four occupants, two of whom died instantly.

In addition, according to a publication by Citizen, the bus driver has been identified as Joseph Andrew and he flew the scene immediately after the accident, with a search initiated to look for him.

The injured victims are recuperating at the Home Ground Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Ambira Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

The December period has experienced more accidents and loss of lives, with authorities calling upon drivers to be more vigilant on roads.

In an incident three weeks ago, two modern coast buses collided and left seven people dead, with others sustaining serious injuries.

The accident took place at Kiongwani, along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway with about 60 people nursing minor injuries.

Confirming the accident was Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan who stated that among the dead were the drivers of the two buses.

“One of the buses was heading from Malaba town while the other one was heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred. The bus coming from Mombasa left its lane and collided with the oncoming bus,” he said.

Following the accident, the National Transport and Safety Authority suspended their licenses and later resumed services on the road after compliance.

