Gor Mahia Edge Out Wazito As Tusker Annihilate Chemelil

Gor Mahia edged out Wazito FC 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League top spot.

Momanyi headed home the lone goal in the second half to break a stubborn Wazito defense.

FT | Wazito FC 0-1 Gor Mahia (Momanyi 60’) #Sirkal — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) January 4, 2020

The defender missed a glorious chance to grab a brace – shooting over when an easy tap in was enough to put the ball in an open net.

The game ended with bitter protests after Lawrence Juma’s clean goal was denied by the ref.

In another game of the day, Tusker thumped cash strapped Chemelil Sugar 7-0 in Muhoroni to record the season’s biggest win so far.

There goes the final whistle.

It’s 7️⃣ up for the Brewers. 👏🏽👏🏽#CHEMTUS pic.twitter.com/AXBaNgWSNY — Tusker FC (@TuskerFC_club) January 4, 2020

Chemelil are winless this season with just a single point from 14 fixtures. The team has lost a whopping 13 matches, including two walkovers.

Another walkover was dished out today as Nzoia Sugar failed to travel to Mombasa to face Bandari. Like Chemelil, Nzoia are also financially crippled.

K’Ogalo top the league with 32 points after 13 matches – one point ahead of second placed Tusker FC, who have played two games more.

KPL Saturday Fixtures

FT: Wazito FC 0-1 Gor Mahia

FT: Chemelil Sugar 0-7 Tusker FC

FT: Mathare United 1-1 KCB

FT: KK Homeboyz 4-0 Kisumu All Stars

FT: Sofapaka 2-2 K. Sharks

FT: Bandari FC 2-0 Nzoia Sugar (Walkover)

