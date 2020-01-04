KPL Transfers – ‘Gattuso’ Training With Moneybags Wazito FC

Ex-Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Okoth is training with Wazito FC with an aim of making a comeback in active football.

Fondly known as Gattuso, the 30-year-old has been out of competitive football since falling out with Leopards in 2018.

However, according to an inside source, who did not want to be mentioned, it is highly unlikely that Okoth will be signed the KPL moneybags.

“He’s just training, nothing much. Some officials did not even want him to be given the opportunity train with the club,” the source said.

Okoth won two KPL tiles with Gor Mahia, the last under Scottish gaffer Frank Nuttall in 2015 unbeaten.

Nuttall’s deputy then was Frank Ouna, who is presently occupying the same role at Wazito under Stewart Hall.

The source added that the player is deemed unfit and may need up to three months to get in shape.

In his heydays, Okoth was regarded as one of the best in his holding midfield role and at one time captained the national team Harambee Stars.

But his troubled nature never saw him reach his full potential and was constantly on the move for the wrong reasons. Apart from Gor Mahia and Leopards, the player also had short stints with Tusker and Sofapaka.

