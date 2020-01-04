in HEALTH, NEWS

Criticism As Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Seeks Medical Attention In India

passaris
NAIROBI WOMAN REPRESENTATIVE ESTHER PASSARIS. / COURTESY

Kenyans on Twitter better known as KOT went in on Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who recently had a spinal surgery abroad.

According to Passaris, she traveled to Ahmedabad in India for the operation and is now feeling better.

 “I flew to Ahmedabad, India on 31st December, 2019 and successfully had Spinal Surgery the following day at CIMS Hospital. I thank God for the Gift of Life, my family for their unconditional love and everyone who whispered a word of prayer as I went in#OfficiallyMadeOfTitanium,” she wrote.

In yet another tweet, the legislator explained that she had before choosing to seek medical attention abroad, consulted with 10 local medics.

“I consulted over 10 medics in Kenya. Our problem is our inability to work as an ‘A Team’ for the benefit of not just patients but the country as a whole. We think pulling each other down is the solution. Carry your mantle & do your part. Kenya is ours to propel,” she said.

Unforgiving KOT on the other hand wondered why she dared tell her story while common Kenyans continue to visit hospitals lacking basic amenities.

Others did however wish her a quick recovery including economist David Ndii who argued that Passaris need not compromise her health for the sake of others.

The lawmaker also noted that it is not always a fight between “Us and Them” rather,  Kenyans should learn to work as a team.

