Criticism As Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris Seeks Medical Attention In India

Kenyans on Twitter better known as KOT went in on Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who recently had a spinal surgery abroad.

According to Passaris, she traveled to Ahmedabad in India for the operation and is now feeling better.

“I flew to Ahmedabad, India on 31st December, 2019 and successfully had Spinal Surgery the following day at CIMS Hospital. I thank God for the Gift of Life, my family for their unconditional love and everyone who whispered a word of prayer as I went in#OfficiallyMadeOfTitanium,” she wrote.

I flew to Ahmedabad, India on 31st December, 2019 and successfully had Spinal Surgery the following day at CIMS Hospital. I thank God for the Gift of Life, my family for their unconditional love and everyone who whispered a word of prayer as I went in. #OfficiallyMadeOfTitanium pic.twitter.com/9f4ssAkMGp — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 3, 2020

In yet another tweet, the legislator explained that she had before choosing to seek medical attention abroad, consulted with 10 local medics.

“I consulted over 10 medics in Kenya. Our problem is our inability to work as an ‘A Team’ for the benefit of not just patients but the country as a whole. We think pulling each other down is the solution. Carry your mantle & do your part. Kenya is ours to propel,” she said.

I consulted over 10 medics in Kenya. Our problem is our inability to work as an 'A Team' for the benefit of not just patients but the country as a whole. We think pulling each other down is the solution. Carry your mantle & do your part. Kenya is ours to propel.#TogetherWeCan https://t.co/pCDXw1OQWF — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 3, 2020

Unforgiving KOT on the other hand wondered why she dared tell her story while common Kenyans continue to visit hospitals lacking basic amenities.

Mhesh @EstherPassaris i challenge you to come with your medical reports and meet with the mentioned professionals above and hear of their opinion on your condition. With that, we'll know if it's expertise we lack or infrastructure. Comprendè?? — Mue (@philmue) January 3, 2020

This is a Kenyan MP in the capital city of Nairobi, saying she went for treatment abroad coz hospitals in the city lack facilities, qualified personnel and ability to treat her. Poor Kenyans who can't afford abroad should just die, that's what she is saying#IAmNotAnAtheistBut — Enoch Cheruiyot (@EnochCheruiyot6) January 3, 2020

Now this is what I call mediocrity. As Kenyans try to look for blood for their sick relatives and friends, leaders are posting photos of them getting treatment in India. With our taxes….what was the need to import Cuban doctors without facilities. Stinking leaders — JayK (@Jay_Thorny) January 3, 2020

Others did however wish her a quick recovery including economist David Ndii who argued that Passaris need not compromise her health for the sake of others.

Why are you so mean? Esther had two back surgeries in Kenya last year. Are you suggesting people in public life should sacrifice their wellbeing for political correctness? https://t.co/txMlXEDCiHhttps://t.co/nqAlN4OlHT — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) January 4, 2020

The lawmaker also noted that it is not always a fight between “Us and Them” rather, Kenyans should learn to work as a team.

Everything isn't always about us & them. We are one Nation striving for the best. That is why I invested in becoming a leader to bring change. How would compromising my health benefit the health of slum dwellers? My experiences help shape our #UHCKe goals as a leader & a citizen. https://t.co/oy5iSqNJPD — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 3, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu