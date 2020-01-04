Harambee Stars Midfielder Eric Johanna Joins Swedish Side Sodra IF

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johanna has joined Swedish division two side Sodra IF on a two-year-deal, the club announced.

The 25-year old attacking midfielder previously turned for another Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna, which was relegated to their third division last season.

“It feels fantastic! I’ve been waiting for this moment. It feels good to move to a new city and a new club,” the former Mathare United player said.

Eric will be making his fourth season in Sweden in 2020. Hee joined Vasalund in Division 1 in 2017 season and played the following two seasons for Allsvenskan and Brommapojkarna.

The club’s sports director Kujtim Bala praised the player’s abilities.

“We are pleased that Eric chooses J-Södra, as we know that he is a sought-after player that several other clubs have moved on. Eric is a leading player, who is incredibly fast and dangerous. I believe and hope that our audience will enjoy seeing him at Stadsparksvallen ”.

