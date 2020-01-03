Another Player Leaves Leopards As Tough Financial Times Continue To Bite

Brian Marita is the latest player to leave cash strapped Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

The right-winger, who joined the den in December 2017 from another KPL outfit Western Stima, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“To everyone at AFC Leopards SC. My teammates, to the staff and to all you fans. Thank you for your support throughout the time we’ve been together. God bless you. I wish you the best of luck for the future. Looking forward to a new challenge,” he said.

Marita further revealed to Kahawa Tungu that his contract with the club ended last month but there have not been any extension talks.

Read: AFC Leopards Coach Casa Mbungo On The Verge of Exit

“My contract ended in December, but the club is yet to communicate anything, ” he said.

Facing lean financial times due to lack of a sponsor, Leopards are battling to keep their squad intact and so far have lost Harambee Stars international Dannis Sikhayi to Wazito FC.

Another influential player Whyvonne Isuza quit the team in December last year citing a need to another challenge.

Read Also: AFC Leopards Staring At Possible Relegation Over Nonpayment As Coach Andre Casa Mbungo Threatens To Quit

“My decision to leave AFC Leopards is not driven by their financial crisis, although it remains one of the factors,” Isuza told Goal.

Ingwe also lost their Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbugu, who resigned due to nonpayment. The team has gone five months without paying salary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu