50 Passengers Escape Death Narrowly As Bus Bursts Into Flames In Gilgil

At least 50 passengers escaped death by a whisker in the wee hours of Friday morning after a bus they were travelling in burst into flames in Gilgil on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The passengers boarding the Greenline Services operated bus were safely evacuated by police who were patrolling the area.

They, however, lost all their luggage during the incident.

Reports indicate that moments before the incident, the ill-fated bus had a tyre burst.

The driver parked the bus on the roadside to change the tyre but saw smoke emanating from the engine. What followed was a fire outbreak that completely burnt the passengers’ luggage.

The incident was confirmed by Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opuru who stated that a mechanical problem could have contributed to the fire.

“No one was injured during the incident but unfortunately majority of the passengers lost all their luggage to the fire,” said Opuru.

