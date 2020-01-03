Miguna Welcomes Alice Wahome To Revolutionaries’ Camp After Blasting Uhuru Over Democracy

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has lauded Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome for what he termed acts of fearlessness following the lawmaker’s utterances on President Uhuru Kenyatta alleged plot to cling to power after the end of his term in 2022.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Malindi, Wahome hit out at President Kenyatta accusing him of being a threat to the country’s democracy.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, stated that Wahome’s “bold” move shows just how determined she is in defeating tyranny hence can’t be locked out of the revolutionaries camp.

“True revolutionaries will not and cannot reject new genuine recruits. All we want is to END TYRANNY and DEFEAT TYRANTS. It should not matter how we defeat them. Kenyans want GENUINE SUBSTANTIVE justice, ” Miguna wrote.

He hit out that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Senator James Orengo for betraying the course.

“During the struggle for freedom and substantive justice, some former patriots like Raila Odinga and James Orengo will fall by the wayside and join the oppressors while new freedom fighters like Alice Wahome will emerge from their ashes. We must FOCUS on the STRUGGLE, ” he added.

The firebrand barrister based in Canada further appealed to Kenyans not to attack Wahome for her remarks.

This is after a section of Kenyans castigated Wahome for criticising the government she campaigned for. Others said being a member of Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction, she was just pushing Deputy President William Ruto’s political ambitions.

Miguna said all that is in the past now adding that even former freedom fighters supported Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s presidency before he turned against them after ascending to power. These, he said are, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, Pio Gama Pinto and Achieng’ Oneko.

“The struggle for liberation is not a wedding ceremony or a religious ritual. The struggle requires fearlessness, ” he said.



Wahome, in a video that has gone viral, was commenting on the current political developments where several leaders have been quoted saying that President Kenyatta is young and should stay in government.

In her comments, Ms Wahome said that extending Mr Kenyatta’s term is an insult to Kenyans, hence he should retire and go home upon the expiry of his term.

“He (Uhuru Kenyatta) is on the driver’s seat and what he inherited from (Mwai) Kibaki was a rich democracy. Raila Odinga is his new political machinery and the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) is his Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) heading to the route that has been suggested by (David) Murathe, (Francis) Atwoli and Beth Mugo,” she said.

According to Ms Wahome, the trio, Murathe, Atwoli and Ms Mugo, are speaking what is going to happen and should be taken seriously by Kenyans.

“I don’t think Murathe is dreaming. I don’t think Atwoli is speaking from nowhere. I don’t think Beth Mugo, who is a close relative of Uhuru Kenyatta, is also speaking from nowhere,” she said.

Miguna, a fierce critic of President Kenyatta’s regime and BBI recently announced that he’ll be returning home on January 7 after being deported twice over his hard stance over the disputed 2017 election. President Kenyatta recently hinted that he’ll not be barred from entering the country as everyone is entitled to freedom of speech.

