Ardent K’Ogalo Fan Erastus Aduda Buried In Pompous Ceremony (Photos)

Pomp and colour marked the final send off of ardent Gor Mahia fan Erastus Aduda on Friday at his home in Bad Owang’ village, Gem Constituency, Siaya County.

K’Ogalo fans, in their usual green and white, animated the homestead with song and dance in an orderly fashion to give one of their own a deserved burial.

Speakers at the function, including Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo and organising secretary Judith Anyango, who represented the club, hailed Aduda as a dedicated fan, who loved the club selflessly.

Judith called for unity among fans, “As fans we should love and stand with each other in good and bad times.”

Aduda, 51, was found dead in his room at a guest house in Kisumu on 8 Dec 2019.

He was a career soldier, who served in the Kenya Defense Forces under Kenya Navy and KBR, an American security company, which saw him serve in Afghanistan and Iraq. He retired in 2008 on medical grounds.

At exactly 2.30pm the body was lowered into the grave marking Aduda’s final journey on earth.

He left behind a wife and four kids.

