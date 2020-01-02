Wazito Raid Cash-Strapped Leopards For Harambee Stars International Dennis Sikhayi

Wazito FC have raided AFC Leopards den for highly rated right back Dennis Sikhayi.

The Harambee Stars international was signed on the Bosman after going for months without pay. Leopards are currently facing lean financial times after their title sponsor, SportPesa pulled out and has not paid salary for five months.

The bad situation saw their Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo throw in the towel last week.

Wazito, who have greatly struggled with poor results in the first half of the season, have also roped in Kennedy ‘Daddy’ Owino and Dennis Ng’ang’a from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC.

Sikhayi is a right-back who can also play as a right-winger or in the left-back position. He has previously turned out for Nakuru Allstars and Western Stima. He is a full Kenyan international and was part of the Harambee Stars team that won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title in 2017.

Owino, on the other hand, is a speedy winger who can play on either flank. He started out at St. Joseph’s Youth FC before joining Nakuru Allstars where he was named Kenyan Premier League Young player of the year in 2014 after an exemplary season with the now-defunct outfit. He has been with the Bankers since June 2016 and played an integral role in their promotion back to the top tier in 2018.

Ng’ang’a, is a left-back who can also slot into central defense. He started out at Nairobi City Stars before joining Tusker and later KCB. He is known for his good set-piece deliveries and aerial threat.

“We wanted players who could improve our weak areas. We had identified areas that we needed to beef up and we went for players who we believe will make us stronger. The three are quality players and we are happy to have them on board, they definitely make us stronger than we were before,” team manager Bramwell Makotsi said.

On his side, club CEO Dennis Gicheru stated that the management is backing the technical bench in the transfer market by getting the players they need so as so ensure on-pitch success.

” As the management, we will play our part in ensuring that we get the players the coaching team needs. We want the team to be successful on the pitch and we will closely work with our coaches so that we bring onboard players who will make us better. The three are good additions to the unit and we firmly believe that they will give their best for the betterment of the team,” Gicheru stated.

Wazito are presently 13th in the Kenyan Premier League table after 14 fixtures with a paltry 11 points. The team has only managed two wins two draws and five losses.

