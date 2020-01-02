The Biggest Existential Threat to Kenya’s Economy and Democracy, is Uhuru Kenyatta – Alice Wahome

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the biggest threat to our democracy and is equally the cause of prevailing economic hardship in Kenya, Kandara MP Alice Wahome has said.

Wahome, in a video that has gone viral, was commenting on the current political developments where several leaders have been quoted saying that President Kenyatta is young and should stay in government.

In her comments, Ms Wahome said that extending Mr Kenyatta’s term is an insult to Kenyans, hence he should retire and go home upon the expiry of his term.

“He (Uhuru Kenyatta) is on the driver’s seat and what he inherited from (Mwai) Kibaki was a rich democracy. Raila Odinga is his new political machinery and the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) is his Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) heading to the route that has been suggested by (David) Murathe, (Francis) Atwoli and Beth Mugo,” she said.

According to Ms Wahome, the trio, Murathe, Atwoli and Ms Mugo, are speaking what is going to happen and should be taken seriously by Kenyans.

“I don’t think Murathe is dreaming. I don’t think Atwoli is speaking from nowhere. I don’t think Beth Mugo, who is a close relative of Uhuru Kenyatta, is also speaking from nowhere,” she said.

The ruling Jubilee Party has been divided in the middle since the much publicised ‘handshake’ that gave birth to the BBI, that has been seen as a motive to bar some individuals from ascending to power.

One wing led by Deputy President William Ruto, through his supporters, believe Kenyatta-Odinga unity is meant to keep dynasties in power at the expense of democracy.

The President has been silent about 2022 succession politics, with Wahome calling on him to respond.

