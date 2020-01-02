in SPORTS

DP Ruto Bus Pledge To Harambee Stars That Is Yet To Be Honored Two Years Later (Video)

When the Harambee Stars beat Zanzibar to win the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, Deputy President William Ruto, who was the chief guest, pledged to buy them a team bus as a reward.

Further, the eloquent politician committed to give the team Kshs 50million if they qualified for the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The pledges were made at a luncheon hosted by Ruto in the team’s honor at his Karen home in December 2017.

Ruto would further reiterate his commitment to deliver on the promises in October 2018 just before Kenya faced Ethiopia in a crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

To date, two years down the line, only the Kshs 50million reward was delivered after the team beat Ethiopia 3-0 to qualify for the AFCON in Egypt, the bus pledge,however, remains pending.

