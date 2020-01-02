Revealed: Nakumatt Directors Siphoned Billions Before Retailer Collapsed

In January 2018, the courts in Kenya granted Nakumatt Supermarkets protection from its creditors, allowing what was once Kenya’s biggest retailer to go into voluntary administration.

At this time, the fallen giant retailer was reeling in debt amounting to at least Ksh30 billion, as empty shelves greeted customers and soon branches started closing one by one.

Today, it has been revealed that directors of the company pocketed billions of money before the company collapsed, amounts that may never be recovered.

According to Parker Randall Eastern Africa, Nakumatt’s independent auditor, the directors borrowed at least Ksh1 billion in interest-free soft loans by the time it was placed under administration. As of February 2018, the amount stood at Ksh948 million.

