Harambee Stars Striker Jesse Were Renews Contract With Zesco United

Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were has committed his future at Zesco United by signing a new two-year deal, the club has announced.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan international Anthony Akumu has left the Zambian club after failing to strike a new contract.

“We are delighted to announce that Jesse Were has extended his stay with us for the next two years. Were has been a key part of this football club’s success as such we are extremely delighted that he has made the right decision to be with us for the next two more years,” Richard Mulenga said in a statement.

Mulenga further disclosed Akumu’s departure, “It is with deep regret that we announce the departure of Kenyan midfielder, Anthony Akumu. The club made a lot of effort to extend Akumu’s contract unfortunately the two parties could not reach an agreement.

“We wish to take this opportunity to thank Akumu for his immense contribution to the success of ZESCO United football club.”

Jesse Were joined Zesco in 2016 from Tusker and is presently the club’s all time top scorer with over 60 goals.

Akumu, 27, also joined the Ndola-based Zambian champions in 2016 from Al Khartoum in Sudan. He played in the Kenyan Premier League for Gor Mahia before moving to Sudan.

