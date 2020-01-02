Exclusive: Photos Of The Man Who Warms Zari’s Bed

Finally the ‘secret’ is out, and we can now put a face on the man who warms Zari Hassan’s bed.

Today, while doing a live video on Instagram, Zari revealed his ‘new catch’ almost two years after she broke up with Tanzanian star Diamond.

The new beef jerky is Cedric Anthony Fourie, a South African businessman. Zari has been spending most of her time in South Africa, most probably with Anthony, the King bae.

Despite deleting the video from her Instagram page, Kahawa Tungu was able to get screen grabs of the video, and even identified Cedric’s Instagram page.

Cedric is a fitness enthusiast and a businessman, according to his Instagram bio.

Zari has been keeping her King Bae a “secret” but seems she has decided to tell it to the world or maybe they were too tipsy to hold their festive joy.

The two have been dating for over a year now.

She and King bae exchanged nuptials in July last year, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

“Becoming Mrs. M. I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she captioned pictures from the after party.

Here’s the video:-