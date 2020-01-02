in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Exclusive: Photos Of The Man Who Warms Zari’s Bed

159 Views

king bae, zari
Zari Hassan With King Bae. [Courtesy]

Finally the ‘secret’ is out, and we can now put a face on the man who warms Zari Hassan’s bed.

Today, while doing a live video on Instagram, Zari revealed his ‘new catch’ almost two years after she broke up with Tanzanian star Diamond.

The new beef jerky is Cedric Anthony Fourie, a South African businessman. Zari has been spending most of her time in South Africa, most probably with Anthony, the King bae.

 

Zari and Cedric. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
Despite deleting the video from her Instagram page, Kahawa Tungu was able to get screen grabs of the video, and even identified Cedric’s Instagram page.

Cedric is a fitness enthusiast and a businessman, according to his Instagram bio.

Zari has been keeping her King Bae a “secret” but seems she has decided to tell it to the world or maybe they were too tipsy to hold their festive joy.

The two have been dating for over a year now.

She and King bae exchanged nuptials in July last year, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Becoming Mrs. M. I love my best friend guys. He is more than a lover. He is a family provider and my personal protector,” she captioned pictures from the after party.

Here’s the video:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

alice wahome

The Biggest Existential Threat to Kenya’s Economy and Democracy, is Uhuru Kenyatta – Alice Wahome