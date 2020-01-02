Dennis Okari Ignores Onslaught From Betty Kyallo’s Family As Mercy Says She Won’t Be Silenced

In the wake of a somewhat dramatic online feud on who played which role during Dennis Okari and Betty Kyallo’s daughter Ivanna’ sickness, the former has remained mum.

On Wednesday after sharing what many termed as an explosive Facebook post slamming NTV’s Ken Mijungu, Betty’s sister, Mercy, has maintained that she will not be silenced.

Mercy claimed that Dennis used Ken to pass a disrespectful message targeted at her sister after she failed to acknowledge his support in her recent thanksgiving post.

In the post, Mercy accused Dennis of neglecting her daughter just weeks after showing up at the hospital where Ivanna was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Dennis, I could see your handwriting everywhere, Last time we met, you took over my night shift & offered to sleep over with the baby. We thought to ourselves as a family that – you are a stranger – you & Naomi were both strangers to us but it was your right as a father, a kind gesture & we respected that.

“But after that you left, not a phone call or a message, yes you gave your contribution to our 9m+ ( yes correction 9m+) bill but never turned back to know if & how we left hospital. We were in hospital for 4months, you came around for 4 weeks then disappeared, ” Mercy said.

She went on, “Dennis you had not seen your daughter’s face in years. You left us at the ward, before she could even regain her cognitive abilities never to be seen & heard from again. If you would like to talk about it, do it on your platform. Respectfully.”

But Dennis seems to care less about the onslaught.

A spot check on his social media handles, Dennis has been posting his prayers as usual and quoting Bible verses that apparently give him the strength to face each day.

Today, the seasoned journalist asked God to “Prevent me from seeking to implement my own inferior ideas, or substitute my own manmade notions for Your plans and purposes”.

He has not commented on the matter that broke the internet leaving many gossiping both online and in the streets.

On the other hand, Mercy seems to be bitter about Ken’s allegations.

She recently shared another post stating that she can not be silenced urging those advising her not to comment on the matter to let her be.

“For those of you advising me that silence is golden, not at all times. Someone decided to attack my family and rob Betty her moment. How cruel, I will not be silenced when there is clear effort to unjustly hijack our truth & intentions, we weren’t raised that way, ” she tweeted on Wednesday.

For those of you advising me that silence is golden, not at all times. Someone decided to attack my family and rob Betty her moment. How cruel, I will not be silenced when there is clear effort to unjustly hijack our truth & intentions, we weren’t raised that way. #Mercykyallo — Mercy kyallo (@MercyKyallo) January 1, 2020

Ken had on Tuesday reprimanded Betty for allegedly driving a narrative that his colleague, who happens to be the TV girl’s ex-husband, was as an irresponsible father in her post over their daughter Ivanna’s illness.

Mercy took issue with the remarks saying Ken’s action was “disappointing”.

“Ken, you cannot force a thank you, Maybe that is why the old Swahili Saying “ Tenda Wema nenda Zako” You wrote her a disrespectful message asking her why she hasn’t thanked Dennis & you in her post, really? Looks like you are still seriously ‘keeping up’, ” wrote Mercy.

Mercy took issue with Ken’s move to make Ivanna’s bill public further accusing him of being racist for stating in his post that Betty was dating a Somali man.

“Ken, It is distasteful that you would take the responsibility to lay public our hospital bill & allude that you (& team) contributed the heavier chunk, which nothing is further from the truth. Do you even know about after-care that is still ongoing? We had a home nurse & had a physiotherapist visit every day (Ksh 3000) per day, ” Mercy said.

Ken had stated that Dennis’ friends raised over Ksh7 million to offset Ivanna’s hospital bill, something Betty failed to acknowledge in her lengthy post on Ivanna’s journey to recovery.

Betty had disclosed how her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease last year that was marked by a sudden widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis).

She acknowledged everyone else from medics, friends and family who played a role in Ivanna’s recovery but Dennis.

