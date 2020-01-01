Things You Can Do With Family During The New Year’s Day

The New Year is here, the time most people tend to “start afresh”. Most motivational speakers would tell you to start ‘positively’, but this in most cases would be determined by your immediate environment.

Tonight, most people spent their New Year Eve in the wrong places, but it is still not late to “start afresh” and make things positive.

Here are some places you can visit:-

Go to Church/Mosque

In Kenya, most people are religious, and in any New year their place of worship should be the first place they think of. Go to your respective place of worship and thank God for the gone year, and ask for guidance in the New Year. In case you are not a believer,spent time with other non-believers and chat ways you van achieve better in the New Year.

Spent Time With family

At this time of the year, most work places are closed and workers given an off-day. Why not take such time to spent time with your family? You can even invite the extended family for a come together, and create a bond together.

If you have been with family for the whole year, you can find a vacation location and spent your time with your family there.

Visit An Orphanage

This could be your biggest motivation of the year, trying to help others out. Spend time with people who have been ‘abandoned’ by the society and impact them positively. Have good time together and leave a mark in their lives. Give them presents, eat with them and motivate them.

Visit Your dream city

You have worked or a whole year, and you can decide to visit your dream city or vacation destination. It could be New York, Las Vegas, Dubai, St Petersburg or any other city of your choice. This could be your driving force during the year, helping you work extra to achieve some standards in life.

Start a New Book

Sometimes you want to just be alone and meditate over the past one year. However, meditation might not long, and you might want to do something else. Start a new book and gain newer knowledge in the new year.

Go to the movies

At least take your family out and watch a movie or two or watch your favourite game in the TV or in the stadium.

