Moses Kuria Lights Up Social Media With ‘Crazy’ New Year Resolutions

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria is not your ordinary politician. His wild behaviour on social media, political rallies and in other functions have earned him enemies and friends in equal measure.

The vocal lawmaker on Wednesday night, as he welcomed the new year 2020 just like many Kenyans and the world at large, took his social media to share some of his new year resolutions.

He stated that he will be deactivating his social media accounts save for WhatsApp until 2021.

His resolution number two would be to stop drinking throughout 2020.

The post left many confused and some thinking that the lawmaker was high on alcohol while sharing the message as it didn’t sound ‘real’.

Kuria, known for his love for the bottle, has in the past been accused of appearing on local TV stations while drunk and making what many termed reckless comments.

Early last year he lashed out at the critics saying he ‘doesn’t drink with their mothers’.

This was in reference to Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s criticism over remarks he made on President Uhuru Kenyatta sidelining the Central region in terms of development.

“We want to ask leaders to be sober when speaking, that is why we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya. Please our friend, our brothers, just be very very sober when you are speaking because everybody is looking at the facts on the ground,” the governor said.

Following Kuria’s post on Wednesday night, many wondered on the sudden change of heart of the man known too well over controversial posts he likes sharing on his Facebook and Twitter accounts that have in the past earned him a few days in police cells.

In the recent past, he has been vocal on the recently unveiled Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report going to the extent of terming it as fake.

The fierce critic of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta’s handshake partner now says that he looks forward to engaging people on the ground and not social media anymore, at least for 2020.

Happy New Year 2020 good people. For those who thought they know me: 1. I am deactivation my Social Media Accounts (Except Whatsapp) throughout 2020. See you in 2021. This is my last post of the year 2. I am off alcohol throughout the year 2020. 3. Tukutane kwa ground — NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) December 31, 2019

He recently stated that the route to a peaceful Kenya is Raila going home with President Kenyatta in 2022.

Should we believe him? Only time will tell.

Here are some of the reactions on what Kenyans think on Kuria’s resolutions:

what about weed? don’t tell me you want to stop it too when we are about to legalize it Mhesh… — Erique cnyua 🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@EriqueCnyua) December 31, 2019

Wewe umelewa enda kojoa ukalale

Ati 'I am deactivation' 🤣🤣 — #WajingaNyinyi (@Top__Shatta) December 31, 2019

Sadly you will turn around and say that you were drunk when making this post phtoo — Thomas Oyugi (@ThomasOyugi5) December 31, 2019

Before you quit alcohol think about the worker at the brewery who is supporting his/her family, Mheshimiwa. — Mjengo Specialist (@AmazingKisii) December 31, 2019

Wewe na pombe n kitu moja,nothing to take serious about this post since we all know moses is under the influence of alcohol as he tweets.happy new year mheshimiwa. — The wanted (@JohnsonMinyari2) December 31, 2019

Whisky + Beer effects.. I am deactivation. — Gachuiri (@Gachuiri_G) December 31, 2019

Please do remain in social media Mhesh. We cannot afford to miss your contributions. Please please please — Abu Amne (@kshekue) December 31, 2019

He is high as a kite. Poor grammer is a hint – deactivition instead of deactiviting. He will there on Thursday after sobering up. However, if its not a pun, Hon MK send me your number so that I may be sending you bible quotes to make your easier after quiting tweeter etc😂😂 — lawrence muga (@mugalawrence) December 31, 2019

This is a drunk Moses Kuria tweeting. — AUSTINE OLOO (@_OtienoOloo) December 31, 2019

