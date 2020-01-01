“Racist and Disrespectful”, Betty Kyallo’s Sister Mercy Comes Out Guns Blazing Over Ken Mijungu’s “Truth” On Ivanna’s Sickness

K24 Television presenter Betty Kyallo’s sister Mercy has come out guns blazing to defend her sibling over recent remarks made by NTV anchor Ken Mijungu.

Ken had on Tuesday reprimanded Betty for allegedly driving a narrative that his colleague, Dennis Okari, who happens to be the TV girl’s ex-husband, was as an irresponsible father in her post over their daughter Ivanna’s illness.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Mercy accused Ken of disrespecting her sister.

“Ken, you cannot force a thank you, Maybe that is why the old Swahili Saying “ Tenda Wema nenda Zako” You wrote her a disrespectful message asking her why she hasn’t thanked Dennis & you in her post, really? Looks like you are still seriously ‘keeping up’, ” wrote Mercy.

She accused Dennis of using Ken to pass the “disrespectful” message.

While she confirmed Ken’s remarks on Tuesday that Dennis and his friends helped the family clear Ivanna’s medical bill, she said that he was a stranger who vanished into thin air weeks later leaving his daughter sick at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Dennis, I could see your handwriting everywhere, Last time we met, you took over my night shift & offered to sleep over with the baby. We thought to ourselves as a family that – you are a stranger – you & Naomi were both strangers to us but it was your right as a father, a kind gesture & we respected that.

“But after that you left, not a phone call or a message, yes you gave your contribution to our 9m+ ( yes correction 9m+) bill but never turned back to know if & how we left hospital. We were in hospital for 4months, you came around for 4 weeks then disappeared, ” she added.

She went on, “Dennis you had not seen your daughter’s face in years. You left us at the ward, before she could even regain her cognitive abilities never to be seen & heard from again. If you would like to talk about it, do it on your platform. Respectfully.”

Mercy took issue with Ken’s move to make Ivanna’s bill public further accusing him of being racist for stating in his post that Betty was dating a Somali man.

“Ken, It is distasteful that you would take the responsibility to lay public our hospital bill & allude that you (& team) contributed the heavier chunk, which nothing is further from the truth. Do you even know about after-care that is still ongoing? We had a home nurse & had a physiotherapist visit every day (Ksh 3000) per day, ” Mercy said.

“Ken, the ‘Somali guy’ took the baby to hospital, made major decisions, while her mother was working. He was there daily, has continued to see her through her recovery in the absence of her biological father, I don’t know what you call father, that is a father to me. On behalf of my family, keep out of our business & shame on you for using such racist words on another Kenyan in this day & age. Its 2020!”

After Ken’s post, Mercy says, the anchor-cum reporter and Dennis claim that Betty threatened them.

“How dare you CALL THE POLICE , Saying Betty has threatened you TWO MEN.

after you wrote her such a disrespectful message. Wow, ” she said.

In his post on Tuesday, Ken disclosed that Dennis took full responsibility of the daughter.

“Betty be honest, Okari and even Naomi were there for Ivanna from the day we learnt of her illness and were by her side day and night. Dennis called me on 23rd March at about 10am, asked me to drop whatever I was doing because Ivanna was critical. Too weak to walk alone or drive he asked me to pick him at home. We met on Mombasa road since he couldn’t wait for me and we drove straight to hospital. At Nairobi hospital Betty blocked my access to the ward cubicle where Ivanna was only allowing Dennis in,” narrates Mijungu.

He added that friends raised over Ksh7 million to offset Ivanna’s hospital bill, something Betty failed to acknowledge in her lengthy post on Ivanna’s journey to recovery.

“For every single day that followed from that day on Okari was at the hospital day and night with his daughter. We raised funds to offset a 7M + bill. Okari only came to work when he could and our boss understood for all those months. To deliberately paint him as irresponsible is immoral my friend. You don’t have to correct the impression you have created because the Somali guy is by your side but at-least be honest. We were friends before and one day we shall be friends again. Even though the relationship did not work Ivanna remains part of us and we thank God she is ok,” said Ken.

Betty had disclosed how early last her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that was marked by a sudden widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis).

She acknowledged everyone else from medics, friends and family who played a role in Ivanna’s recovery but Dennis.

