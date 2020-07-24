2020-21 EPL Season Set To Kick Off In September

The 2020-21 Premier League season will start on 12 September and finish on 23 May.

The current campaign will end on Sunday after it was suspended for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League said it would “continue to consult” with the Football Association and English Football League (EFL) “regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions”.

The start date for teams still in Europe is under discussion.

It remains possible they will be given a delayed start, given they could be playing well into August.

Last-16 ties in the Europa League – featuring Manchester United and Wolves – resume on 5 August, with the final scheduled to take place on 21 August.

Remaining Champions League last-16 ties resume from 7 August, with Manchester City and Chelsea still in the competition.

The final will take place on 23 August.

