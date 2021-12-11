202 Contract Covid-19 as 23 Recover, Four Succumb

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 202 new Covid-19 infections, from a sample size of 6,312 tested in the last 24 hours.

The newly detected cases posted a positivity rate of 3.2 percent.

The new infections bring the total of confirmed positive cases to 256,134 with 2,885,602 cumulative tests conducted so far.

From the cases 163 are Kenyans while 39 are foreigners.

The new infections are distributed across various counties as follows: Nairobi 120, Kiambu 16, Nakuru 11, Bungoma 8, Kisii 7, Kajiado 6, Mombasa 6, Turkana 5, Makueni 4, Murang’a 3, Kakamega 2, Kericho 2, Kilifi 2, Kwale 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Kisumu 1, West Pokot 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 and Embu 1.

Unfortunately, four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of November and December 2021.

The death toll is now at 5,346.

23 patients have recovered from the disease all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 248,511 of whom 200,532 are from the Home- Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,979 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“A total of 201 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 831 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 2 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and all of them are on ventilatory support. A total of 49 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 48 of them being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” the Ministry said in a statement.

Vaccination Update

As of December 10, a total of 8,132,982 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, 4,987,484 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,235,498.

