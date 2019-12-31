Truth About Betty Kyallo, Dennis Okari’s Daughter’s Sickness And Responsibility – Friends Speak

A new twist into K24’s news anchor Betty Kyalo’s daughter Ivanna’s sickness has emerged, with allies to her ex-husband Dennis Okari crying foul.

In an end of year post, Ms Kyallo explained how she struggled with her daughter Ivanna’s condition, leaving out ex-husband Dennis Okari in the picture.

“Early this year my sweet lovely daughter Ivanna was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. It was marked by a sudden widespread attack of inflammation in the Brain and spinal cord called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis). What this means is that one day my beautiful four year old daughter stopped walking, soon stopped talking, soon stopped eating soon was so drowsy couldn’t keep her eyes open and thereafter went into a deep coma that she had to be taken to ICU and put on life suppport for a whole month,” wrote Betty.

In an edited post, Betty fails to acknowledge the efforts of Okari, who sometimes used to sleep in the hospital with her current wife Naomi looking after the daughter.

Sources close to the two who spoke to this writer intimate that Betty left out the part played by Okari and his friends to paint him as an irresponsible father, amid co-parenting reports.

In Facebook post, Okari’s colleague Ken Mijungu discloses that Okari took full responsibility of the daughter.

“Betty be honest, Okari and even Naomi were there for Ivanna from the day we learnt of her illness and were by her side day and night. Dennis called me on 23rd March at about 10am, asked me to drop whatever I was doing because Ivanna was critical. Too weak to walk alone or drive he asked me to pick him at home. We met on Mombasa road since he couldn’t wait for me and we drove straight to hospital. At Nairobi hospital Betty blocked my access to the ward cubicle where Ivanna was only allowing Dennis in,” narrates Mijungu.

Mijungu adds that friends raised over Ksh7 million to offset Ivanna’s hospital bill, something Betty failed to acknowledge.

“For every single day that followed from that day on Okari was at the hospital day and night with his daughter. We raised funds to offset a 7M + bill. Okari only came to work when he could and our boss understood for all those months. To deliberately paint him as irresponsible is immoral my friend. You don’t have to correct the impression you have created because the Somali guy is by your side but at-least be honest. We were friends before and one day we shall be friends again. Even though the relationship did not work Ivanna remains part of us and we thank God she is ok,” adds Mijungu.

Mijungu says, “you don’t need to thank Okari and Ivanna’s grand parents who visited and prayed with her but at least be honest about it. Ivanna opened her eyes on the 9th of April and we thank God for the miracle”.

A close friend who spoke to this writter indicates that Betty avoided to be seen with the daughter in such a critical condition, hence left the househelp to do most of the duties.

“Imagine Betty never accompanied Ivana to the physio. She feared to be seen carrying her in her state. It is the househelp who helped in all the sessions while she was with her Somali boyfriend,” intimates a friend who sought anonymity.

Betty says that celebrated her birthday on June 22 and restarted school in September this year.

“She has fully recovered her mobility, vocal ability and all other cognitive abilities that she lost. She’s even bolder, more confident, talks too much, more intelligent and it’s nothing short of a miracle. God has truly come through for me and my family in big way,” she says.

