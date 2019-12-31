Detained Tanzanian Journalist Erick Kabendera’s Mother Dead

Detained Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera’s mother, Verdiana Mjwahuzi, has died at the age of 80.

According to the family, Mjwahuzi died on Tuesday morning at Amana Hospital in Dar es Salaam where she was receiving treatment.

Mjwahuzi had been ailing before her son was arrested and detained in July. Kabendera, according to the late mother was the sole bread winner and care giver.

In a video that went viral a fortnight ago, the mother pleaded with President John Pombe Magufuli to release her son, but the pleas seem to have fell on deaf ears.

Kabendera was arrested over what the state termed as questionable citizenship status, money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime, which are not bailable offences.

Several states and human right groups have condemned irregular arrest, detention and indictment of Kabendera by Tanzanian authorities.

He’s facing three counts of economic crimes including assisting an organised crime racket, money laundering, and failing to pay millions of dollars in tax, all between January 2015 and July 2019.

The groups now want the state to drop trumped-up charges against Kabendera and have him freed unconditionally.

The case has been adjourned over four times and its hearing is set for January 2, 2020.

