Flying Squad Completely Written Off, Replaced With Sting Squad In Police Reforms

The Flying Squad Unit of the National Police Service (NPS) has been completely disbanded,the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced.

This comes days after the NPS disbanded all the Flying Squad Sub-units within the Country, and only the Headquarters Unit based in Nairobi had remained.

“With effect from today, the Unit has equally been disbanded. This marks the end of the Flying Squad Unit and no officer will present himself or herself to the public as such,” announced the DCI.

Equally, the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) has been scaled down to a smaller unit only based at Headquarters, Nairobi. It has been renamed Special Service Unit (SSU).

“Officers deployed in the unit have undergone intense training in and outside the country leading to upgrading of their competencies, enhanced skills and knowledge aimed at making the Unit more effective and efficient while maximising on the available resources,” added the DCI.

To replace the Flying Squad and create an auxiliary support team on identified, researched and profiled crimes, another squad has been formed and named Sting Squad Headquarters (SSH) that will have a maximum of 50 specialized trained officers who will respond to specific cases.

“The cases include armed robberies, kidnappings, motor vehicle theft, sale and distribution of contraband and substandard goods. Before they are assembled, the competitively selected officers will undertake specialized courses within and outside the country touching on their core areas of operation,” adds the statement from DCI.

Both Squads (SSU) and (SSH) will be linked directly to the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) for intelligence driven operations alongside other augmenting Units including Cybercrime, Ballistics, Scenes of Crime, Principal Crime Registrar, Crime Intelligence Unit, Homicide, (DNA, Toxicological, Chemistry and Biology Lab Units), currently being installed in the Ultra-Modern Forensic Laboratory.

The units will work closely with other State Security Agencies for information and intelligence sharing, among others.

“Both squads will be on standby 24/7 as needed in critical crime emergencies within the country,” concluded the statement.

