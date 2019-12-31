in SPORTS

Ex-Gor Mahia Gaffer Dylan Kerr Joins South African Side Baroka FC

Dylan Kerr. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has joined South African top league side Baroka FC on a three-year contract.

The 52-year-old replaces Zambian Wedson Nyirenda who quit after a string of poor results.

Kerr, who guided Gor Mahia to two Kenyan Premier League titles before quitting in November 2018, returns to the Premier Soccer League after short stint with Black Leopards which ended in 2019.

Baroka have only managed three wins in 14 fixtures this season and are flirting with relegation.

