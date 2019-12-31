Ex-Gor Mahia Gaffer Dylan Kerr Joins South African Side Baroka FC

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has joined South African top league side Baroka FC on a three-year contract.

@Baroka_FC

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨#MorokaCoachDylanKerr

Baroka FC has officially appointed a new head coach, Dylan Kerr on a 3 years contract. He's warmly welcomed to the Baroka FC family🤝👏#LennaKeMoroka #GlobalOilSA #IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/cNSsaVBT1J — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) December 31, 2019

The 52-year-old replaces Zambian Wedson Nyirenda who quit after a string of poor results.

Kerr, who guided Gor Mahia to two Kenyan Premier League titles before quitting in November 2018, returns to the Premier Soccer League after short stint with Black Leopards which ended in 2019.

Baroka have only managed three wins in 14 fixtures this season and are flirting with relegation.

