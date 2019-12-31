Armed And Dangerous! IG Releases Names, Faces Of 3 Most Wanted Criminals

Police in Kenya are looking for three most wanted criminals whom they say are armed and dangerous.

According to Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the public should be cautious and volunteer information that could lead to their arrest.

The three suspects, Arafat Kyalo Masai, Juma Waziri and Salim Mohamed Ahmed are suspected to be operating in Mombasa and Nairobi.

“Police are looking for the following in connection with criminal gangs in Nairobi and Mombasa, they are armed and dangerous,” the notice read.

“Anyone with information of their whereabouts to please contact Police on 999, 911, 112 or report to the nearest Police Station/Post,” they added.

This comes at a time the crime rates in major cities are escalating especially during the festive season.

This prompted the police to form a “killer squad” to eliminate criminals in cities through “shoot to kill” commands. However, authorities have denied forming such squads, despite their operations being evident especially in slum areas.

