Only 4PC Of Single Kenyans Want To Get Married In 2020 – Research

Even as Kenyans set their 2020 resolutions, only four percent of Kenyans are planning to start a family, a new research by TIFA released on Monday has shown.

According to the study, 33 percent want to set up a business while 17 percent want to get a new job in 2020.

The poll conducted between December 17 and 22 reveals that 13 percent of Kenyans want to own a house and pursue higher education in 2020.

18 percent of Kenyans have no resolutions for the coming year, while two percent just want to change their wardrobe.

“The personal annual goals Kenyans set fall into two broad categories those that require money and those that require their time commitment,” the poll Lead Researcher Maggie Ireri said.

Ms Ireri notes that “it would be more prudent to set realistic savings goals in order to achieve those that require financing.”

In 2019, Kenyans identified a high rate of unemployment and the high cost of living as their biggest challenges.

“There were also mentions of doctors/nurses’ strike as a critical challenge faced. This is because, in at least 17 counties, nurses went on strike while doctors went on strike in at least two counties,” reads the poll.

The biggest challenge in 2019 was cited as difficulty in access to credit attributable to their poor credit ratings.

