Carol Radull Responds To Facebook Man Who Begged For Her Hand In Marriage

Sassy Radio queen Caroll Radull will not be going out with a man, who proposed to her on Facebook.

The man identified as Timo Sem sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend after he penned a hearty message to the seasoned presenter begging for her hand in marriage.

In response, the Kiss 100 presenter, however, turned down the request saying that can never happen, now or even in the future.

But she was flattered and thanked the dude for being her number one fan.

“Dear Timo Sem. Thank you for listening to me on the radio each week; I don’t take my listeners or my fans for granted. It is appreciated. I am flattered by your proposal because loyal men who know how to love a woman are hard to find. However I need to decline your offer and I will not be inboxing you, ” Carol wrote on Sunday night.

Read: Carol Radull’s Message To Fans After Successful Surgery

On couples supporting each other financially, the lass said she doesn’t have a problem supporting a man who earns less than her in a relationship.

“I know you earn a basic salary of Ksh480,000 I earn a salary of Ksh20,000, so both of us we will be earning Ksh.500,000 isn’t that great? I hope we meet and prove it to you that am the only faithful, honest and loving man left in Kenya. I hope this gets to you. If interested please inbox me, ” Timo wrote.

Carol said, “Your financial proposition is not as crazy as some people think. I believe a couple should put their resources together to build their lives no matter what the disparity is. Men lift their spouses up every day and I don’t see why women shouldn’t do the same. Unfortunately in our case it won’t happen.”

Read Also: Carol Radull Announces Absence On Social Media As She Goes For Surgery

She encouraged Timo to find someone else and build a life together.

“I would like to encourage you to find a nice young lady; get to know her personally and build a life with her.

“And to all those people who’ve been offering their free services for “our” wedding; please step up when the time comes for Timo to tie the knot 😉… not to me. Take care of yourself Timo. God loves you. And one day you’ll find a nice young lady who will love you too. *hugs* ,” she wrote.

This is not the first time the young man is trying his luck on Facebook. A few months ago he penned a romantic message to K24 presenter Anne Kiguta.

Carol broke up with her then-husband Mike Njiru in 2017.

Word has it that she has since moved on. She is said to be dating a man identified as Bramwell Karamoja.

Hey Guys. I did reply to Timo yesterday; as gently as I could. Thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8B9UW0oGGN — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) December 30, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu