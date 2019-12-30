AP Officer Arrested After Shooting And Killing Probox Driver For Refusing To Bribe Him

Authorities in Narok County are holding an Administration Police officer who shot and killed a motorist after he allegedly refused to bribe him.

Reports indicate that the Sunday night incident occurred on the Pusangi-Esoit road in Trans Mara.

Transmara West Sub county Police boss Dahir Abdulahi identified the officer as APC Wilson Kortom attached to Mbata club in Lolgorian.

“The accused after committing the offense surrendered at Esoit Patrol Base where he was later taken to Kilgoris Police Station,” said the Police boss.

According to reports, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was driving a probox alongside his boss when they found a barrier on the road.

Read: Nation Journalist Claims Life In Danger Over Star Newspaper’s Eric Oloo Murder Story

The officer signalled them to stop which they did.

It’s at this point that the AP officer is alleged to have demanded a bribe for charcoal that they were alleged to be transporting.

The motorist reportedly refused to give the officer a bribe leading to an altercation.

The young man alighted from the vehicle and tried to remove stones barricaded on the road in an attempt to drive off.

Read Also: AP Officer Accused Of Killing 10 People While Pursuing ‘Unfaithful’ Girlfriend Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Agitated, the AP officer, who was armed with a pistol then shot him on the chest and fled on his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kilgoris General Hospital.

The Transmara police boss has since denied reports that the man was carrying charcoal in the vehicle as investigations into the incident go on.

“Investigations have been launched though preliminary reports indicate there was nothing that the vehicle was carrying at the time of the incident,” the Transmara police boss said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu