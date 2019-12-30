Alice Wahome’s Arrogance Revives Ken Okoth’s Development Memories

The name of Kandara MP Alice Wahome dominated social media discussions for the better part of Monday, December 30 over utterances that were perceived as arrogant.

On Sunday, December 29, the legislator took to Twitter demanding to be shown a ‘contract’ that she should repair/construct schools in her constituency.

“I challenge those who have commented to tell me where in my contract as an MP I was given the job of fixing school infrastructure then you will make sense, Wajinga Nyinyi. Haters,” she tweeted.

I challenge those who have commented to tell me where in my contract as an MP i was given the job of fixing school infrustructure then you will make sense, Wajinga Nyinyi. Haters. https://t.co/PnAyc28aFl — Hon Alice Wahome (@WahomeHon) December 29, 2019

Earlier on, Ms Wahome ignited a heated debate that put her on the receiving end after claiming that all schools were in poor state, and not in Kenya. The MP was refering to a post by a twitter user using the name Boniface Ngigi, exposing the state poor states of toilets at Kariguini primary school in Kandara Constituency.

“That is the shame of school infrastructure in Kenya.Not just Kandara. Jingawewe,” responded the foul-mouthed legislator.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were quick to react, telling off the MP for arrogance and failing to understand her duties despite being in charge of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Kenyans were furious about the utterances, giving her the example of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth who built and repaired several schools in his constituency using CDF funds..

Here are some reactions:-

Alice Wahome was abusing her constituents the other day saying its not her job to fix schools, do away with this people fellow Kenyans, Ken Okoth proved that. Why do our leaders want build churches than schools why? It's not a must u go to church but education is a must pic.twitter.com/FjFWJXgpd3 — BIGFISH 🐬 🇰🇪 (@to_Clive) December 30, 2019

Again never compare the late Ken Okoth with the likes of Alice Wahome and Moses Kuria. Ken was a servant to the people. The other two are William Rutos lapdog, clout chasing populist rhetoric activists. — Martin's AKETCH 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Aketch_Aketch) December 30, 2019

Are you guys comparing ken Okoth with Alice wahome?

Ken's development record can't be compared even with that of kivutha kibwana.

Ken was a focused leader one can rarely meet in kenya today. — UMOJA FINEST (@dawn_ochieng) December 30, 2019

A wiseman once said, "An elected leader is a reflection of the electorates" I'm not saying anything but Alice Wahome and the people of Kandara are the same thing, just like President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyans. — THE INCREDIBLY TERRIBLE! (@allen_arnold) December 30, 2019

How is it possible that the late Ken Okoth built 2 whole schools and another MP in the same parliament flatly refuses to repair a toilet block? Are we living in parallel universes?😂😂😂 — Frantz Fanon (@waweru) December 30, 2019

When Alice Wahome claimed that her work does not involve fixing schools I almost got tempted to ask her what is the function of CDF millions she has been receiving for the last 7yrs amounting to 700M.?They were fighting Ken Okoth devt projects in kibra.This are Ruto's allies — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) December 30, 2019

