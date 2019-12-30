in NEWS, POLITICS

Alice Wahome’s Arrogance Revives Ken Okoth’s Development Memories

alice wahome
Kandara MP Alice Wahome. [Courtesy]

The name of Kandara MP Alice Wahome dominated social media discussions for the better part of Monday, December 30 over utterances that were perceived as arrogant.

On Sunday, December 29, the legislator took to Twitter demanding to be shown a ‘contract’ that she should repair/construct schools in her constituency.

“I challenge those who have commented to tell me where in my contract as an MP I was given the job of fixing school infrastructure then you will make sense, Wajinga Nyinyi. Haters,” she tweeted.

Earlier on, Ms Wahome ignited a heated debate that put her on the receiving end after claiming that all schools were in poor state, and not in Kenya. The MP was refering to a post by a twitter user using the name Boniface Ngigi, exposing the state poor states of toilets at Kariguini primary school in Kandara Constituency.

Loos at Kariguini primary school in Kandara Constituency. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
“That is the shame of school infrastructure in Kenya.Not just Kandara. Jingawewe,” responded the foul-mouthed legislator.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were quick to react, telling off the MP for arrogance and failing to understand her duties despite being in charge of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Kenyans were furious about the utterances, giving her the example of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth who built and repaired several schools in his constituency using CDF funds..

Here are some reactions:-

