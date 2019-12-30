2022 Fear Factor: The Battle Between Moses Kuria And Uhuru Kenyatta

The 2022 succession politics has now become the talk of the day, and guns have been drawn even as every politician aspires to have a bite when the ballot is cast.

The main focus has been on the national/central government leadership, with the structure of government likely to change if the Building Bridges Inititiative (BBI) report is implemented.

Among the proposals is the creation of a Prime Minister’s post, thought to be meant for President Uhuru Kenyatta after his 10-year term expires.

If that is true, Kenyatta will have to be an elected MP, as proposed in the BBI report. Kenyatta is the former Gatundu MP, and in case he plays the card, he is most likely going to contest the Gatundu South Parliamentary seat, where Moses Kuria is the current MP.

The battle is already brewing, with Gatundu South constituents and outsiders already discussing the possible fate of Gatundu South leadership.

On his side, Moses Kuria is already showing open enmity to President Kenyatta, most probably due to the issue.

Early this month, Kuria through social media argued that he had read the BBI report and did not find any recommendation that punished leaders who allegedly caused violence in the previous elections. President Kenyatta was charged with masterminding the 2007/8 post election violence at the International Criminal Court (ICC), but the case was dropped after the court cited several challenges including witness intimidation.

Kuria however avoided mentioning the Presdent, and aimed his gun at ODM leader Raila Odinga, whom he accused of causing the violence.

“I was hoping to see what BBI recommends we do with Raila Odinga for refusing to go to court in 2007 thus causing two junior officers Kenyatta and William Rutoto be taken to the ICC. I was hoping the BBI will cite Raila Odinga for refusing to take part in the October 26, 2017 repeat elections and thus contributing to the death of Baby Pendo. I am sure all these things are there. I will visit Optica (a firm that sells spectacles) today and re-read the BBI report again,” Kuria trolled the head of state.

A day before Moses Kuria’s post, President Kenyatta castigated leaders who were opposed to the BBI, saying that his silence did not mean he was dumb.

