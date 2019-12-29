in ENTERTAINMENT

City Lawyer Steve Ogolla Sends Social Media Into A frenzy After Claiming Facebook Lover Conned Him Ksh500,000

199 Views

City Lawyer Steve Ogolla during a past interview on Citizen TV [Photo/Courtesy]

City lawyer Steve Ogolla was for the better part of Sunday one of the trending topics on social media after he claimed that a lover he met on Facebook conned him Ksh500, 000.

Ogolla, in a post on Facebook, narrated how he entered into a relationship with a “woman” only identified as Dorcas Sarkozy.

In the shocking confession, Ogolla claimed that the two had been dating for a while, however, they had not met.

The money he was allegedly fleeced was meant to plan their wedding.

The “woman” had told him that the money was to cater for their wedding expenses.

Read: KQ Fortunes Continue To Dwindle As Airline Issues Profit Warning

Dorcas, believed to be man, received the money and went into hiding, he blocked Ogolla on Facebook.  The person uses the Pseudo account to con gullible followers.

The advocate recounts that losing such a huge amount of money nearly drove him to suicide.

“I was in a fake relationship with this ‘lady’ and she conned me in excess of 500K, planned a fake wedding and nearly drove me to suicide, ” he wrote.

He says after realizing that he had made a terrible mistake, he attempted to expose the person but “she” kept blackmailing him by sharing their private chats.

Read Also: Struggling Switch TV Retrenches More Employees Days To Expiry Of Contracts

“I reported to authorities but she came back and blackmailed me by sharing my private love WhatsApp chats with her to third parties,” Ogolla added.

To many, the story is a hoax, as they didn’t believe that an intelligent lawyer like Ogalla can fall into such cheap conning schemes.

To some, hower, anything is possible in the cyberspace hence believing Ogolla’s narrative and expressing their sympathy.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

NCIC Vice-Chairperson Fatuma Tabwara Dies After Collapsing At A Wedding In Kwale