City Lawyer Steve Ogolla Sends Social Media Into A frenzy After Claiming Facebook Lover Conned Him Ksh500,000

City lawyer Steve Ogolla was for the better part of Sunday one of the trending topics on social media after he claimed that a lover he met on Facebook conned him Ksh500, 000.

Ogolla, in a post on Facebook, narrated how he entered into a relationship with a “woman” only identified as Dorcas Sarkozy.

In the shocking confession, Ogolla claimed that the two had been dating for a while, however, they had not met.

The money he was allegedly fleeced was meant to plan their wedding.

The “woman” had told him that the money was to cater for their wedding expenses.

Dorcas, believed to be man, received the money and went into hiding, he blocked Ogolla on Facebook. The person uses the Pseudo account to con gullible followers.

The advocate recounts that losing such a huge amount of money nearly drove him to suicide.

“I was in a fake relationship with this ‘lady’ and she conned me in excess of 500K, planned a fake wedding and nearly drove me to suicide, ” he wrote.

He says after realizing that he had made a terrible mistake, he attempted to expose the person but “she” kept blackmailing him by sharing their private chats.

“I reported to authorities but she came back and blackmailed me by sharing my private love WhatsApp chats with her to third parties,” Ogolla added.

To many, the story is a hoax, as they didn’t believe that an intelligent lawyer like Ogalla can fall into such cheap conning schemes.

To some, hower, anything is possible in the cyberspace hence believing Ogolla’s narrative and expressing their sympathy.

Here are some of the reactions:

What is this I am hearing? That Steve Ogolla has paid dowry for the daughter of Nicolas Sarkozy and Akothe! — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) December 29, 2019

City Lawyer Steve Ogolla says he sent Dorcas Sarkozy over 500k for their wedding preparations, the two only communicated on social media and never met. Dorcas, who is a man, disappeared with the money.. the lawyer is in tears 😭😭 Ngama ihero ema idhine asara…

From Jarunda pic.twitter.com/jiX57cEm8n — Char-lee Oddie (@CharleeOddie1) December 29, 2019

It always ends in tears😂 Wakili Steve Ogolla can testify. pic.twitter.com/ml5TO4ap8V — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) December 29, 2019

I am weeping for our Friend Steve Ogolla. If 'It will end in Tears' was a person then Steve Ogolla is definitely the person.😂 Pakasmak ilimwonyesha jiji. pic.twitter.com/AAxxIbN7fs — BRAVIN™ (@BravinYuri) December 29, 2019

Enough with sudi, mudavadi and tuju for a second, get this Steve Ogolla a lawyer, met a woman on Facebook, fell in love, sent her 500K to plan a wedding without ever seeing her in real life? IF KUKULA FARE WAS A COMPETITION,THIS WOMAN HAS BROKEN THE RECORD!!!

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1C7X0fFsZl — Mr Ping_Pong🇰🇪 (@pinngponng) December 29, 2019

Some people are using this Steve Ogolla saga to hit lawyers with truth: "Ati wale mnasema wakili is learned you are confusing cramming power ya CRE na history with intelligence!" 😂😂😭 — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) December 29, 2019

There are men in here laughing at Steve Ogolla because of this Dorcas story bt they themselves are paying Rent huku nje for women they Perfectly know don't give a Shit about them or have Boyfriends elsewhere.

Wanaume wanaumia uku nje Bana Because of Love.

Stevo naku feel men😋😋 — 🤴King Wanga™ (@ItsWanga) December 29, 2019

We as BOG of Men's conference ..have reasons to believe that Steve Ogolla is NOT a Kenyan citizen…we give him to our generous brothers n sisters of Uganda. Thank you

By Management.√ pic.twitter.com/NbitwvV7tB — Bentley Ts• (@THISisKento) December 29, 2019

