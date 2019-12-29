ODM’s Junet Mohamed Rushed To Hospital Over Suspected Food Poisoning

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed was on Saturday night hospitalised after suffering stomach upset.

Reports indicate that the firebrand lawmaker suffered food poisoning.

Junet, who doubles up as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party minority whip in the National Assembly, confirmed the reports on his Facebook page saying he had been discharged.

“All is well I had a little complication with my stomach. I am now safely at my home after a checkup with Doctors. Thank you all for your concern,” said Junet.

The vocal lawmaker, who is on a tour in his constituency, had earlier, through a social media post, indicated that he had spent the better part of his Saturday inspecting development projects in the area.

Read: “Sharon Otieno’s Killers Plan On Assassinating Me” Junet Mohamed Claims

“Day Two: Continuing with development inspection tour of my constituency. So much progress in our key priority areas of education, infrastructure and community empowerment,” had shared barely two hours before he was taken ill, ” he wrote two hours before he suffered stomach complications.

Food poisoning, according to online medical sources, is an illness caused by eating contaminated food. It’s not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment.

In most cases of food poisoning, the food is contaminated by bacteria, such as salmonella or Escherichia coli (E. coli), or a virus, such as norovirus.

The symptoms of food poisoning usually begin within one to two days of eating contaminated food.

Read Also: DP Ruto Is Leaving Jubilee Soon And Just Using Raila As An Excuse – MP Junet

The main symptoms of food poisoning include:

-Feeling sick (nausea)

-Vomiting

-Diarrhoea, which may contain blood or mucus

-Stomach cramps and abdominal pain

-A lack of energy and weakness

-Loss of appetite

-High temperature (fever)

-Aching muscles

-Chills

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu