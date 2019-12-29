NCIC Vice-Chairperson Fatuma Tabwara Dies After Collapsing At A Wedding In Kwale

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Vice-Chairperson Fatuma Tabwara is dead.

Reports indicate that Fatuma collapsed while attending her nephew’s wedding in Diani, Kwale County on Sunday. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Diani Beach Hospital at around 10 AM.

She was part of the new NCIC commissioners that was sworn in by Chief Justice David Maraga last month following the exit of the Francis Ole Kaparo-led team in August.

Prior to her appointment to NCIC, Fatuma served as a Political and Policy Advisor- Office of the Governor of Kwale County.

According to information on the NCIC website, she had in the past been appointed and worked in the selection panel of Chairperson, County Public Service Board, Member, County service Board, County Public Service Board- County Government of Kwale as Vice-Chairperson.

Fatuma participated in the formation of sexual harassment policy in the Kwale County Government.

She held a Masters in Education Planning and Administration from Mount Kenya University and a Bachelors Degree in Education from Kenyatta University.

Until her demise, she was the Chairperson of the Board of Management of Mwanambeyu Girls Secondary School.

NCIC is chaired by Reverend Samuel Kobia. Other commissioners are former Rangwe MP Phillip Okundi, Peris Nyutu, former Madera East MP Abdulaziz Ali Farah, former Nairobi Finance CEC Danvas Makori and former Vihiga Woman Rep Dorcas Kedogo.

